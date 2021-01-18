Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 18, 2021

Advertisement





January 18, 2021 — Sunday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County yesterday. Wyoming was shown with a total of 256 new cases; 71 of those were in Teton County. The next highest total was Park County with 34.

The number of active cases of the virus in Sweetwater County was 98, three more than Saturday. Statewide, 2,045 active cases were reported, up 183 from Saturday. Teton County’s 290 active cases lead the state with Laramie County second with 195.

The total number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 24 (4), Fremont 71 (11), Sublette 9 (0), Lincoln 35 (4), and Uinta 176 (4).

The WDH statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization report was not updated Sunday. The website shows 84 patients from Saturday, four of those at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of cases per Wyoming county: Albany: 3,318, Big Horn: 772, Campbell: 4,053, Carbon: 1,014, Converse: 524, Crook: 368, Fremont: 3,676, Goshen: 997, Hot Springs: 239, Johnson: 362, Laramie: 6,597, Lincoln: 912, Natrona: 5,392, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,288, Platte: 343, Sheridan: 2,261, Sublette: 529, Sweetwater: 3,157, Teton: 2,610, Uinta: 1,516, Washakie: 666, and Weston: 517.