Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021 — Monday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed Sweetwater County with 22 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s new case total was 342. Teton County once again led the state with 69 new cases followed closely by Natrona County’s 66.

Sweetwater County saw it’s active case count climb over the 100 total on Monday, with the county shown to have 113 active cases, 15 more than Sunday. Wyoming’s active case count continued its climb as well, now numbering 2,296. Teton County continues to lead the state with 308 active cases. Natrona County has the second-highest total with 219, just ahead of Laramie County’s 213.

The number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 30 (7), Fremont 82 (13), Sublette 9 (0), Lincoln 40 (5), and Uinta 196 (20).

In total, Wyoming has reported 42,515 cases of the virus, with the number of recoveries listed at 40,291.

As of January 17, Wyoming had 85 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with five listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,331, Big Horn: 773, Campbell: 4,069, Carbon: 1,021, Converse: 524, Crook: 369, Fremont: 3,689, Goshen: 1,001, Hot Springs: 253, Johnson: 363, Laramie: 6,637, Lincoln: 917, Natrona: 5,458, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,316, Platte: 346, Sheridan: 2,276, Sublette: 529, Sweetwater: 3,179, Teton: 2,679, Uinta: 1,536, Washakie: 670, and Weston: 517.