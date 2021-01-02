Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 2, 2021

Advertisement

(January 2, 2021) — Due to the New Year’s holiday, there was no updated report Friday from the Wyoming Department of Health.

As of Friday, December 31, 2020, Sweetwater County was shown to have 80 active cases of the virus with 1,474 active cases in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county as of 12/31/20: Albany: 3,162, Big Horn: 668, Campbell: 3,802, Carbon: 876, Converse: 481, Crook: 358, Fremont: 3,408, Goshen: 926, Hot Springs: 197, Johnson: 320, Laramie: 5,984, Lincoln: 807, Natrona: 4,990, Niobrara: 61, Park: 1,883, Platte: 289, Sheridan: 2,072, Sublette: 490, Sweetwater: 2,849, Teton: 2,078, Uinta: 1,299, Washakie: 620, Weston: 390.