Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 20, 2021

Advertisement

January 20, 2021 — Sweetwater County’s 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday was the state’s second-highest new case total. According to the Tuesday report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Natrona County topped the state with 20 new cases. In total, the state’s new case total was 123, the lowest number since the Jan. 10 report.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count fell by 11 to 102 on Tuesday. Teton County still leads the state with 263 active cases. Wyoming’s active case count as of Tuesday was 1,906, 390 less than Monday.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 17 (0), Fremont 69 (16), Sublette 6 (0), Lincoln 30 (10), and Uinta 188 (6).

On Tuesday, the WDH reported 28 more Wyoming coronavirus-related deaths. Two of the deaths were Sweetwater County residents. Two other deaths were Fremont County residents, with one death reported from Uinta County and Carbon County. Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll now stands at 550.

Advertisement

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was listed as 88 patients statewide. Five of those patients were in Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of Wyoming COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,341, Big Horn: 773,

Campbell: 4,077, Carbon: 1,020, Converse: 525, Crook: 371, Fremont: 3,705, Goshen: 1,002, Hot Springs: 254, Johnson: 368, Laramie: 6,653, Lincoln: 927, Natrona: 5,478, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,323, Platte: 347, Sheridan: 2,276, Sublette: 515, Sweetwater: 3,196, Teton: 2,695, Uinta: 1,542, Washakie: 671, and Weston: 517.