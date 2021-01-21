Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 21, 2020

Advertisement

January 21, 2021 — Another 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The state’s total new case count was 150. Laramie County registered the highest number of new cases Wednesday with 29.

The county’s active case count rose slightly to 106, which is up four from Tuesday’s report. Wyoming’s active case count also rose Wednesday to number 1,951, 45 more than Tuesday. Teton County still leads the state with 255 active cases. Natrona and neighboring Uinta County are next, with each having 180.

The number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 23 (4), Fremont 78 (9), Sublette 6 (1), Lincoln 32 (2), and Uinta 180 (6).

Yesterday, the Sweetwater County Public Health Office announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are full for the remainder of January. They also stated they had not yet received notice of their February allotments, so no scheduled appointments can be made at this time for next month. Currently, public health officials are administering vaccines for those who fall in the Phase 1A and 1B categories, including first responders, National and Air Guard members, school teachers, and certain jobs requiring direct contact with the public grocery store workers.

Wyoming’s total case count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 42,788, with 40,831 recoveries. The state’s death toll from the virus is listed at 550 as of Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,343, Big Horn: 780, Campbell: 4,088, Carbon: 1,024, Converse: 525, Crook: 372, Fremont: 3,714, Goshen: 1,005, Hot Springs: 256, Johnson: 370, Laramie: 6,682, Lincoln: 929, Natrona: 5,488, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,341, Platte: 348, Sheridan: 2,279, Sublette: 516, Sweetwater: 3,216, Teton: 2,714, Uinta: 1,548, Washakie: 671, andWeston: 517.