Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 23, 2021

January 23, 2021 — Just 110 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state Friday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). That is the lowest statewide new case total since January 10. Sweetwater County registered 12 of those new cases. Teton County led the state with 22, followed by Natrona County with 21.

Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped to 96 Friday, 12 less than Thursday’s county. Statewide, the active case count was listed at 1,825, 176 less than Thursday. Teton County has the most active cases with 252. Natrona County is next with 195

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 33 (2), Fremont 75 (4), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 29 (5), and Uinta 156 (12).

Yesterday the WDH updated the COVID-19 related death toll in the state. Another 21 Wyoming residents were listed. Two of those residents were from Sweetwater County, with another two from Uinta County and Fremont County. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll now stands at 571.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was listed at 75, with just one patient listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s WDH report was 43,151 with 41,326 recoveries.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,359, Big Horn: 786, Campbell: 4,094, Carbon: 1,048, Converse: 527, Crook: 374, Fremont: 3,737, Goshen: 1,010, Hot Springs: 258, Johnson: 372, Laramie: 6,721, Lincoln: 936, Natrona: 5,539, Niobrara: 63, Park: 2,359, Platte: 346, Sheridan: 2,288, Sublette: 518, Sweetwater: 3,251, Teton: 2,796, Uinta: 1,575, Washakie: 676, and Weston: 518.