Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021 — There was no updated COVID-19 report from the Wyoming Health Department on Saturday, Jan. 23, due to state computer maintenance work.

On Friday, 1/22/2021, Sweetwater County’s active case count was 96, with the statewide active case count of 41,326.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties as of Friday 1/22/2021: Carbon 33 (2), Fremont 75 (4), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 29 (5), and Uinta 156 (12).

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming county as of Friday 1/22/2021: Albany: 3,359, Big Horn: 786, Campbell: 4,094, Carbon: 1,048, Converse: 527, Crook: 374, Fremont: 3,737, Goshen: 1,010, Hot Springs: 258, Johnson: 372, Laramie: 6,721, Lincoln: 936, Natrona: 5,539, Niobrara: 63, Park: 2,359, Platte: 346, Sheridan: 2,288, Sublette: 518, Sweetwater: 3,251, Teton: 2,796, Uinta: 1,575, Washakie: 676, and Weston: 518.