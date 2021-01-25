Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 25, 2021

Advertisement

January 25, 2021 — Sweetwater County registered 27 new-lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). That is a two-day total since the WDH computer system was down Saturday for maintenance. The statewide two-day total was 292. Teton County led the state with 61, followed by Natrona County’s 51.

The active case count in Sweetwater County was shown to be 101 as of late Sunday. Wyoming’s total active cases count was 1,904. Teton County continues to lead the state with 276 active cases. Natrona County is next with 216.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 49 (17), Fremont 92 (31), Sublette 6 (3), Lincoln 23 (1), and Uinta 170 (15).

The last updated numbers of statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations were from Saturday, Jan. 23, and showed 65 statewide patients. The report showed no hospitalizations in Sweetwater County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,372, Big Horn: 790, Campbell: 4,111, Carbon: 1,065, Converse: 528, Crook: 375, Fremont: 3,768, Goshen: 1,013, Hot Springs: 263, Johnson: 372, Laramie: 6,742, Lincoln: 937, Natrona: 5,590, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,373, Platte: 346, Sheridan: 2,290, Sublette: 521, Sweetwater: 3,278, Teton: 2,857, Uinta: 1,590, Washakie: 682, and Weston: 518.