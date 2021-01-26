Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 26, 2021

Advertisement



January 26, 2021 — Only seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded Monday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The state’s total of new cases was 156, with Teton County accounting for nearly one-third of that total with 50 new cases.

Active cases in Sweetwater County dropped by 13 to total 88. Wyoming’s total active case count was shown to be 1,724. Teton County still leads the state with 278 active cases. Uinta County was listed as second with 163.

The number of active cases (and news cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 54 (10), Fremont 78 (8), Sublette 6 (1), Lincoln 20 (6), and Uinta 163 (14).

New state health orders are in effect today regarding attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings are now permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 250 people. Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people are now allowed with social distancing guidelines and face coverings requirements still in place. Attendance at UW athletic events at the AA will be up to 2,000 fans.

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations are listed at 66 with one patient at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the pandemic began is 43,599 with 41,875 recoveries. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll is 571.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,384,Big Horn: 790, Campbell: 4,118, Carbon: 1,075, Converse: 529, Crook: 376, Fremont: 3,776, Goshen: 1,013, Hot Springs: 263, Johnson: 374, Laramie: 6,762, Lincoln: 943, Natrona: 5,599, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,370, Platte: 348, Sheridan: 2,296, Sublette: 522, Sweetwater: 3,285, Teton: 2,907, Uinta: 1,604, Washakie: 685, and Weston: 518.