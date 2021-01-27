Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 27, 2021

Advertisement





January 27, 2021 — Only two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The statewide total was 52. Uinta County’s 13 new cases were the most in the state Tuesday.

Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 63, its lowest active case count since mid-December. Active case counts in the state lowered to 1,572, down 152 from Monday. Teton County still registered the most active cases with 257.

The number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 53 (2), Fremont 66 (3), Sublette 6 (0), Lincoln 26 (6), and Uinta 121 (13).

The WDH reported another 25 coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those deaths were Sweetwater County residents, two from Fremont County and one from Carbon County.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state increased to 71 patients Tuesday (+5), with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County showing one patient. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has the most coronavirus-related patients, with 13.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 43,651, with 42,079 recoveries as of Monday, Jn. 26, 2021.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming county: Albany: 3,385, Big Horn: 790, Campbell: 4,118, Carbon: 1,077, Converse: 530, Crook: 375, Fremont: 3,779, Goshen: 1,013, Hot Springs: 263, Johnson: 374, Laramie: 6,767, Lincoln: 949, Natrona: 5,604, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,369, Platte: 349, Sheridan: 2,299, Sublette: 522, Sweetwater: 3,287, Teton: 2,919, Uinta: 1,617, Washakie: 685, and Weston: 518.