Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021 — Five more new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The state’s new case tally was 175, with Teton County again leading the way with 27 new cases.

Sweetwater County’s active case count was 62, one less than Tuesday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s total number of active cases was listed at 1,693, up 121 from Tuesday. Again, Teton County has the most active cases in the state at 265. Natrona County is next with 148.

The number of active (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 53 (9), Fremont 75 (12), Sublette 7 (2), Lincoln 36 (10), and Uinta 131 (18).

Sweetwater County Health announced Wednesday that they have begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for February for individuals who fall into the Phase 1a and 1b categories. The vaccine is expected in the first and third weeks of February with enough doses to schedule 1,560 first dose appointments. Sweetwater County Health stated their focus for the February appointment clinics is residents 70 and over. They are still waiting on guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health for the 65-69 age group and people with health conditions.

To schedule a February appointment, call Sweetwater County Public Health Monday -Friday between 8 and 4. It was noted that Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is also offering limited appointments for February.

The total number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state was 70 as of Wednesday, Jan. 27. Two of those patients were listed in Sweetwater County.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases was shown to be 43,826, with recoveries numbering 42,133(+54 Wednesday).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,394, Big Horn: 795, Campbell: 4,134, Carbon: 1,083, Converse: 530, Crook: 378, Fremont: 3,791, Goshen: 1,017, Hot Springs: 264, Johnson: 374, Laramie: 6,786, Lincoln: 959, Natrona: 5,615, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,378, Platte: 354, Sheridan: 2,310, Sublette: 524, Sweetwater: 3,292, Teton: 2,946, Uinta: 1,635, Washakie: 686, and Weston: 519.