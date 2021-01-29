Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 29, 2021

Advertisement

January 29, 2021 — Sweetwater County lead the state in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report, the county registered 11 new cases. In total, Wyoming tallied 58 new cases Thursday.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped slightly to 60 Thursday, with the state’s total also declining to 1,520, 173 less than Wednesday’s WDH report. Teton County still leads the state with227 active cases.

The number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 52 (1), Fremont 65 (0), Sublette 8 (2), Lincoln 42 (10), and Uinta 86 (7).

The number of coronavirus related hospitalizations in Wyoming dropped by six patients Thursday to number 64. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County had just a single patient. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was shown to have the most patients in the state, with 13.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s total number of COVID cases since the pandemic began is 43,884, with 42,364 recoveries. The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 596.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,394, Big Horn: 798, Campbell: 4,134, Carbon: 1,084, Converse: 530, Crook: 379, Fremont: 3,791, Goshen: 1,019, Hot Springs: 265, Johnson: 375, Laramie: 6,790, Lincoln: 969, Natrona: 5,618, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,378, Platte: 354, Sheridan: 2,317, Sublette: 526, Sweetwater: 3,303, Teton: 2,951, Uinta: 1,642, Washakie: 686, and Weston: 519.