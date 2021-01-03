Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 3, 2021

Advertisement



(January 3, 2021) — Sweetwater County led the state in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to Saturday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Sweetwater County’s new cases of the virus totaled 27. Uinta County was second with 18, with Park and Laramie counties reporting 14 each. Saturday’s report included findings from both Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2. Wyoming’s new case count was listed at 153 for the two days.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count continued its downward slide. Saturday’s WDH reported show 64 active cases in the county, 16 less than the last report on Thursday, Dec. 31. Laramie County still leads the state with 131 active cases, with Park County third with 96. Wyoming’s active case count lowered as well, numbering 1,249, down 125 from Dec. 31.

Active case counts of neighboring counties: Cabon 7, Fremont 38, Sublette 15, Lincoln 47, and Uinta 51.

Saturday, Governor Mark Gordon has announced a return to normal operating hours for bars and restaurants effective Saturday, Jan. 9. The updated orders also allow gyms to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25. (See full story here)

Advertisement

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was shown to be 99 as of Saturday. Seven of those patients were listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center leads the state with 21 COVID related patients. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center is next with 17, followed by the Campbell County Memorial Hospital with 14.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,170, Big Horn: 670, Campbell: 3,811, Carbon: 878, Converse: 489, Crook: 358, Fremont: 3,416, Goshen: 926,

Hot Springs: 198, Johnson: 322, Laramie: 5,998, Lincoln: 815, Natrona: 4,999, Niobrara: 61, Park: 1,897, Platte: 290, Sheridan: 2,082, Sublette: 493, Sweetwater: 2,876, Teton: 2,085, Uinta: 1,317, Washakie: 621, and Weston: 391.