Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 30, 2021

January 30, 2021 — Sweetwater County registered another 11 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) daily report. The state’s total of 232 was the highest daily total since Jan. 23. Teton County’s 53 new cases lead the state.

The active case count in Sweetwater County rose by six Friday to 66. Wyoming’s total number of active cases increased to 1,605, 85 more than Thursday’s report. Teton County still leads in the number of active cases with 234.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 59 (14), Fremont 77 (22), Sublette 6 (2), Lincoln 46 (7), and Uinta 84 (2).

The state’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations continued to drop Friday with 54 patients. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported just a single patient Friday. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center has 19 to lead the state.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 44,116 with 42,511 recoveries. The state’s coronavirus related death toll is still listed at 596.

The total number of COVID-19 in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,410, Big Horn: 805, Campbell: 4,153, Carbon: 1,098, Converse: 531, Crook: 379, Fremont: 3,813, Goshen: 1,025, Hot Springs: 265, Johnson: 375, Laramie: 6,812, Lincoln: 976, Natrona: 5,642, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,384, Platte: 356, Sheridan: 2,321, Sublette: 528, Sweetwater: 3,328, Teton: 3,004, Uinta: 1,644, Washakie: 686, and Weston: 519.