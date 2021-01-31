Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 31, 2021

Advertisement



January 31, 2021 — Saturday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed just six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the state Saturday. Yet, Sweetwater County was shown to have seven new cases since Friday’s WDH report.

Most counties in the state showed no reports of new cases Saturday, but Carbon was listed with three new cases, Big Horn and Sheridan County with two each, and Uinta, Teton, Converse, and Platte a single case.

Advertisement

Active cases in Sweetwater County were listed at 59, with the state’s total at 1,436. Teton County’s 210 active cases lead the state, followed by Natrona County’s 110.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 35 (3), Fremont 61 (0), Sublette 6 (0), Linclon 42 (0), and Uinta 83 (1).

The report on the number of statewide coronavirus related hospitalizations was not updated Saturday. The report shows 54 patients statewide with just one a Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as of Jan. 29.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began is 44,112 with 426,686 recoveries (+175 Saturday).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,410, Big Horn: 807, Campbell: 4,152, Carbon: 1,101, Converse: 532, Crook: 379, Fremont: 3,813, Goshen: 1,025, Hot Springs: 265, Johnson: 374, Laramie: 6,810, Lincoln: 976, Natrona: 5,639, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,379, Platte: 357, Sheridan: 2,323, Sublette: 528, Sweetwater: 3,335, Teton: 3,005, Uinta: 1,645, Washakie: 686, and Weston: 519.