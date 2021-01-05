Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 5, 2021

Advertisement

(January 5, 2021) — Sweetwater County registered another 30 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) daily report. The state registered a total of 302 new cases Monday. Both of those numbers were slightly higher than Sunday’s WDH report. Laramie County’s 53 new cases led the state with Teton County next with 40.

The active case number in Sweetwater County rose slightly to 92, that’s seven more than Sunday. Wyoming’s active case count dropped to 1,434 Monday, 70 less than the Sunday number. Laramie County is still the leader in active cases with 159, followed by Park County’s 132 and Natrona County at 123.

The number of active cases in neighboring counties (with new cases): Carbon 23 (4), Fremont 49 (7), Sublette 16 (4), Lincoln 50 (9), and Uinta 58 (12).

Wyoming’s total count of COVID-19 cases is listed at 38,742 with 37,208 recoveries (+272 Monday).

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in the state rose to 119 Monday, 14 more than Sunday. The WDH report showed seven of those patients at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is listed with 26 patients, while the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper has 24. Campbell County Memorial Hospital is next with 13 patients.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming county: Albany: 3,195, Big Horn: 693, Campbell: 3,867, Carbon: 895, Converse: 494, Crook: 358, Fremont: 3,439, Goshen: 928, Hot Springs: 204, Johnson: 326, Laramie: 6,083, Lincoln: 826, Natrona: 5,069, Niobrara: 61, Park: 1,976, Platte: 302, Sheridan: 2,111, Sublette: 498, Sweetwater: 2,934, Teton: 2,137, Uinta: 1,330, Washakie: 623, and Weston: 393.