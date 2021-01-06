Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 6, 2021

Advertisement

(January 6, 2021) — Seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). That is the lowest one-day count of new cases reported by the WDH in the county since Dec. 29. Wyoming’s new case total was listed at 212, with nearly one-third of those new cases reported in Laramie County (69). Park County had the next highest total with 18, followed by Teton County’s 17.

Advertisement

The statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization number held steady at 114, with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County shown to have seven patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has the most patients at 24.

Wyoming’s total case count of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start is listed at 38,954 with 37,330 recoveries (+122 Tuesday).

The total number of Wyoming COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,208, Big Horn: 700, Campbell: 3,878, Carbon: 898, Converse: 500, Crook: 360, Fremont: 3,448, Goshen: 930, Hot Springs: 205, Johnson: 328, Laramie: 6,152, Lincoln: 836, Natrona: 5,076, Niobrara: 61, Park: 1,994, Platte: 305, Sheridan: 2,118, Sublette: 505, Sweetwater: 2,941, Teton: 2,154, Uinta: 1,340, Washakie: 623, and Weston: 394.