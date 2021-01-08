Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 8, 2021

Advertisement

January 8, 2021 — Another 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Overall, 261 new cases were reported in the state, with Laramie County’s 69 leading the way. The WDH report showed neighboring Uinta County had 50 new cases Thursday.

The number of active cases in Sweetwater County held steady at 103, as did the state’s total of 1,817. Laramie County’s 228 active cases lead the state with Natrona County next with 148.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 27 (5), Fremont 54 (4), Sublette 12 (1), Lincoln 72 (12), Uinta 128 (50).

Overall, The WDH total number is COVID-19 cases reported in the state is 39,476, with recoveries at 37,659 (+261 Thursday).

Thursday afternoon, the WDH announced another 25 coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Five of those deaths were Sweetwater County residents. (See the full story here).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,230, Big Horn: 719, Campbell: 3,897, Carbon: 908, Converse: 501, Crook: 362, Fremont: 3,465, Goshen: 940, Hot Springs: 209, Johnson: 328, Laramie: 6,269, Lincoln: 865, Natrona: 5,117, Niobrara: 61, Park: 2,027, Platte: 307, Sheridan: 2,151, Sublette: 509, Sweetwater: 2,984, Teton: 2,193, Uinta: 1,405, Washakie: 631, and Weston: 398.