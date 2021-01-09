Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 9, 2021

Advertisement

January 9, 2021 — Sweetwater County’s 45 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday was the state’s second-highest county total, trailing only Teton County’s 86. The state’s total of 406 new cases Friday was the highest one day total since December 28, 2020. Park County’s recent surge continued with another 43 on Friday.

Sweetwater County’s active case count rose by 22 Friday to 125. Wyoming’s total active case count is 1,961, up 144 from Thursday’s WDH report. Laramie County still leads the state with 217. Teton County now has the second most active cases with 166, followed by Natrona County’s 156.

Active case counts (and new cases) from neighboring counties; Carbon 28 (3), Fremont 59 (12), Sublette 9 (4), Lincoln 67 (9), Uinta 137 (9).

In total, Wyoming has now registered 39,882 COVID-19 cases since March 2020, with the recovery number at 37,921 (+261 Friday).

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations were listed at 108 as of Friday’s WDH report. Three of those patients were listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,261, Big Horn: 730, Campbell: 3,929, Carbon: 911, Converse: 502, Crook: 365, Fremont: 3,477, Goshen: 944, Hot Springs: 213, Johnson: 331, Laramie: 6,306, Lincoln: 874, Natrona: 5,158, Niobrara: 61, Park: 2,070, Platte: 311, Sheridan: 2,171, Sublette: 513, Sweetwater: 3,029, Teton: 2,279, Uinta: 1,414, Washakie: 633, and Weston: 400.