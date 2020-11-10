Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 10, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,



(November 10, 2020) — Another big day for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and here in Sweetwater County. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), 620 new cases of the virus were recorded Monday; 48 of those new cases were in Sweetwater County.

The state’s active case count stands at 6,172 (15,311 total cases compared to 9,139 recoveries), with Albany County’s 1,057 being the highest amount. In Sweetwater County, Monday’s active case count numbered 180. Other significant active case totals were Natrona County’s 941, Campbell County’s 863, and Laramie County at 839.

Laramie County led the state in new cases Monday with 145. Natrona County was a close second with 136.

The state’s hospitalization of COVID-19 related patients is at an all-time high of 172 patients. Monday’s WDH report shows four of those patients in Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center has a state-leading 56 patients, with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center having 40 and Campbell County Memorial Hospital showing 16 patients.

The University of Wyoming announced Monday that four active cases of COVID-19 had been detected on the third floor of Orr Hall at the University of Wyoming. All students on that floor are being told to shelter in place. That same situation has been in effect since Friday for students residing on the ninth floor of McIntyre Hall. (Full story here)

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany 1,839, Big Horn 282, Campbell 1,504, Carbon 350, Converse 261, Crook 157, Fremont 1,718, Goshen 236, Hot Springs 56, Johnson 105, Laramie 1,940, Lincoln 356, Natrona 1,917, Niobrara 9, Park 862, Platte 138, Sheridan 840, Sublette 161, Sweetwater 730 (46), Teton 974, Uinta 449, Washakie 171, and Weston 256.