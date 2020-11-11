Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 11, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 11, 2020) — Big numbers were reported yesterday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) with regards to COVID-19 in the state and here in Sweetwater County. Tuesday’s 1,131 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus easily beat the previous record of 917, which was set just last Saturday. Sweetwater County saw its surge of new cases continue with 71 new reports Tuesday.

Advertisement

While Sweetwater County’s 71 new cases were high for the area, it was nowhere near the top of the state’s county reports. Natrona County confirmed 249 new cases followed by Laramie County’s 228, Albany County’s 157, and Campbell County’s 95.

The WDH report showed statewide recoveries from the virus climbed considerably to 709 Tuesday but could not keep up with the new case totals.

Wyoming’s active case count was shown to be 6,920. Sweetwater County’s active case count was reported to be 221, 41 more than Monday’s total. Albany County leads the state with 1,186 active cases, just slightly ahead of Natrona County’s 1,172. Laramie County’s active case number was 984, with 892 reported in Campbell County.

Advertisement

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization grew by six Tuesday to 178 with six in Sweetwater County, all at Memorial Hospital. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center is now up to 56 COVID-19 patients, followed by Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with 41 and Campbell County Memorial Hospital with 16.

On Tuesday, the WDH announced 13 more COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the toll to 127. None were listed as being from Sweetwater County. (See full story here)

Advertisement

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced yesterday the Cowgirl basketball and volleyball programs had paused activity due to one volleyball student-athlete and one women’s basketball staff member testing positive. (See full story here)

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,996, Big Horn 284, Campbell 1,599, Carbon 365, Converse 268, Crook 164, Fremont 1,811, Goshen 273, Hot Springs 58, Johnson 110, Laramie 2,168, Lincoln 365, Natrona 2,166, Niobrara 9, Park 901, Platte 145, Sheridan 878, Sublette 165, Sweetwater 801, Teton 989, Uinta 484, Washakie 178, and Weston 265.