Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 12, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 12, 2020) — Due to yesterday being a federal holiday, the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) daily COVID-19 report was limited. Wednesday’s reports showed only 76 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. That is a substantial fall from Tuesday’s record-setting 1,131 new cases, but data was limited by Veteran’s Day holiday work schedules.

Sweetwater County’s 18 new cases led the state Wednesday with current COVID-19 hot spots like Albany, Laramie, Natrona, and Campbell counties, each reporting five or fewer new cases.

Sweetwater County’s active case count climbed by five to 226 Wednesday, with Wyoming’s active case count at 6,885, 16,518 total cases compared to 9,633 recoveries. For the first time in quite some time, Wednesday’s number of COVID recoveries outnumbered new cases 111 to 76.

Statewide hospitalization numbers were not updated Wednesday. As of Tuesday. The WDH reported Wyoming had 178 hospitalized COVID patients, six in Sweetwater County.

In response to Wyoming hospitals seeing a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases, Governor Mark Gordon is utilizing $10 million in CARES Act funds to bring additional medical personnel to the state to alleviate the strain on hospitals and Wyoming health care professionals.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has partnered with the Wyoming Hospital Association to bring in temporary medical personnel to address the surge in hospitalizations around the state and prepare for additional staffing needs that are likely to arise. As of November 10, Wyoming hospitals were reporting a record 178 COVID-19 current hospitalizations. One month ago, there were only 56. (See the related story here)

The University of Wyoming will transition to Phase 4 of its fall semester this Monday, a week earlier than scheduled, because of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases among the UW community and in the state.

That means all courses will move to fully online instruction starting Monday. In the meantime, the university encourages students to depart for the Thanksgiving break as soon as they receive negative test results this week, with faculty-directed to provide virtual options to complete courses and exams for students who choose to leave early. (See related story here.)

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 2,001, Big Horn 280, Campbell 1,601, Carbon 367, Converse 273, Crook 175, Fremont 1,817, Goshen 273, Hot Springs 59, Johnson 110, Laramie 2,172, Lincoln 370, Natrona 2,170, Niobrara 9, Park 902, Platte 145, Sheridan 878, Sublette 165, Sweetwater 819, Teton 992, Uinta 494, Washakie 180, and Weston 266.