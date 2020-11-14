Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 14, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 14, 2020) — Friday’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in both Sweetwater County and Wyoming were less than Thursday’s reports. Friday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed 801 new cases in the state (924 on Thursday), with 42 in Sweetwater County (down from Thursday’s 73).

Natrona County’s 145 new cases led the state Friday with Laramie County and Freemont County reporting 128 and 121 cases, respectively. Current COVID-19 hot spots Campbell County listed 82 new cases Friday with Albany County showing 64.

According to the WDH, Wyoming’s active case count stood at 7,890 late Friday afternoon (18,243 total cases compared to 10,353 total recoveries). Sweetwater County’s active case count was shown to be 268, four less than Thursday. Natrona County leads the state with 1,289 active cases of the virus followed closely by Albany County with 1,256. Laramie County and Campbell each have over 1,000 active cases.

The state’s number of COVID-19 relelated hospitalizations climbed slight Friday to 195, three more than Thursday. Sweetwater County reported four patients, all at Memorial Hospital. In Casper, Wyoming Medical Center is reporting 57 patients, with Cheyenne’s Regional Medical Center showing 50 patients.

Friday night, Sweetwater County School District #1 released information vis ParentSquare showing the District had 84 total staff members out for various COVID-related reasons this past week. This includes staff getting quarantined, having to stay home due to daycares shutting down, or getting ill. (See full story here).

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany 2,142, Big Horn 305, Campbell 1,830, Carbon 380, Converse 285, Crook 195, Fremont 1,993, Goshen 303, Hot Springs 63, Johnson 115, Laramie 2,498, Lincoln 404, Natrona 2,455, Niobrara 13, Park 960, Platte 155, Sheridan 971, Sublette 178, Sweetwater 934, Teton 1074, Uinta 533, Washakie 187, and Weston 270.