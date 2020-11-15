Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 15, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

@wyoming.com

(November 15, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is now reporting the state has surpassed the 8,000 mark of active cases of COVID-19. Saturday’s WDH report showed Wyoming with 8,238 active cases of the virus as of Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s new lab-confirmed case total statewide was 483, down from Friday’s 801. The state’s total case count since the pandemic began totals 18,726 compared to 10,488 recoveries (+135 Saturday).

In Sweetwater County, Saturday’s WDH report showed 297 active cases, up 29 from Friday’s report. The county reported 33 new cases Saturday.

Albany County led the state in new cases Saturday with 76 bringing their active case total to 1,389, second only to Natrona County’s 1,422. Natrona County had 45 new cases Saturday. Laramie County is showing 1,150 active cases with 1,105 in Campbell County.

Statewide coronavirus hospitalizations increased by seven Saturday to 202. Four were listed in Sweetwater County, all at Memorial Hospital. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center leads the state with 57 patients, with the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center next with 48.

Also Saturday, the WDH reported 17 more coronavirus-related deaths in the state bringing the total to 144. None were from Sweetwater County. All but one were listed as an “older adult”. Seven of the deaths were listed as Natrona County residents. (See the full story here)

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 2,218, Big Horn 311, Campbell 1,887, Carbon 387, Converse 289, Crook 202, Fremont 2,053, Goshen 319, Hot Springs 63, Johnson 118, Laramie 2,541, Lincoln 408, Natrona 2,490, Niobrara 17, Park 981, Platte 160, Sheridan 985, Sublette 186, Sweetwater 967, Teton 1,122, Uinta 557, Washakie 190, and Weston 275.