Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 16, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 16, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) COVID-19 update showed the state registered another 572 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday. Sweetwater County tallied 47 of those new cases putting the county over 1,000 total cases reported since the pandemic began in March. Laramie County led the state Sunday with 103 new cases. Natrona County was next with 93.

Sweetwater County’s active case count increased to 307, 10 more than Saturday’s report. Sunday’s statewide active case count was reported at 8,618, an increase of 380. Statewide total COVID-19ncases were listed at 19,298 compared to 10,680 recoveries (+192 Sunday). Laramie County leads the state with an active case count of 1,751, followed by Natrona County (1,500), Albany County (1,443), and Campbell County (1,138).

The WDH hospitalization report was not updated Sunday. As of Saturday, Nov. 14, Wyoming had 2020 COVID-19 related patients, four in Sweetwater County.

On Friday, during a media briefing from the State Capitol Building, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stated more restrictive measures are being considered for the next round of Wyoming state public health orders. He has asked for a one-week extension on current health orders, set to expire today, Nov. 16. allowing him time to consider the changes.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 2,285, Big Horn 323, Campbell 1,920, Carbon 405, Converse 302, Crook 203, Fremont 2,098, Goshen 339, Hot Springs 67, Johnson 123, Laramie 2,644, Lincoln 420, Natrona 2,583, Niobrara 20, Park 979, Platte 164, Sheridan 1,030, Sublette 189, Sweetwater 1,014, Teton 1,145, Uinta 567, Washakie 200, and Weston 278.