Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 17, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 17, 2020) — Another 587 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Sweetwater County accounted for 33 of Monday’s new cases. The county’s active case count grew by just one Monday to 308, according to the WDH report. The statewide active cases count continued to climb, totaling 8,815, an increase of 197 from Sunday’s report.

Wyoming’s total COVID-19 cases count was 19,885 total cases compared to 11,070 recoveries (+390).

Natrona County continued to lead the state in the number of active cases with 1,618, followed by Albany County’s 1,497. Laramie County (1,274) and Campbell County (1,110) are the other Wyoming Counties with more than 1,000 active cases as of Monday’s WDH report.

Neighboring county active cases as of Monday, Nov. 16: Carbon 149, Fremont 562, Sublette 34, Lincoln 205, Uinta 201.

Monday’s statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization numbers were up by two to 191. Sweetwater County reported four patients. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper reported 55 patients, with Cheyenne Medical Center reporting 48 patients.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 2,348, Big Horn 327, Campbell 1,924, Carbon 431, Converse 304, Crook 207, Fremont 2,128, Goshen 368, Hot Springs 73, Johnson 126, Laramie 2,796, Lincoln 443, Natrona 2,725, Niobrara 21, Park 947, Platte 168, Sheridan 1,077, Sublette 196, Sweetwater 1,047, Teton 1,159, Uinta 587, Washakie 206, and Weston 277.