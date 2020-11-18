Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 18, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 18, 2020) — After what appeared to be a downturn in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state the last three days, Tuesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed the state with a record high one-day new case total of 1,162. Sweetwater County was listed with 40 of those new Tuesday cases. Natrona County led the state with 221 new cases followed by Laramie County’s 194. Albany, Campbell, and Fremont counties also report over 100 new cases each.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s statewide record-high new cases topped the previous record of 1,131 set on Nov. 10. After recording 801 new cases on Friday, Nov. 13, the state new case total had dropped to 483 on Saturday, 572 on Sunday, and 587 Monday.

Wyoming’s active case count of COVID-19 also surged by 700 Tuesday. The state’s active case number shown to be 9,515, 21047 total cases compared to 11,532 recoveries (+462 Tuesday).

Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped by 14 Tuesday to 293. Neighboring county active case counts were Carbon 170 (+21), Fremont 613 (+51), Sublette 44 (+9), Lincoln 216 (+9), Uinta 208 (+7). Natrona County continued to lead the state with 1,802 active cases. Albany County was next with 1,555.

Advertisement

Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday by the WDH. None were from Sweetwater County. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll is now 155. (See full story here)

Hospitalizations in Wyoming grew by 13 Tuesday, with the WDH listing 204 total COVID-19 related patients. Sweetwater County was shown to have five patients Tuesday (+1), with Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center having 62. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was next with 48.

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany 2,441, Big Horn 345, Campbell 2,078, Carbon 455, Converse 318, Crook 220, Fremont 2,254, Goshen 396, Hot Springs 81, Johnson 145, Laramie 2,919, Lincoln 460, Natrona 2,946, Niobrara 22, Park 981, Platte 177, Sheridan 1,169, Sublette 219, Sweetwater 1,087, Teton 1,219, Uinta 617, Washakie 215, and Weston 283.