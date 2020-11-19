Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 19, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,



(November 19, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recorded another 703 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. That number is down considerably from Tuesday’s record one-day high of 1,162. Sweetwater County’s new case count shot up to 68 Wednesday, 28 more than Tuesday.

Sweetwater County’s active case count total increased to 325, up 32 from the previous day. The WDH active case count in the state is quickly approaching 10,000, with Wednesday’s number being 9,924 (+409). Wyoming’s total case count is shown to be 21,750 compared to 11,826 recoveries (+294).

Neighboring Sweetwater County active cases counts: Carbon 174, Freemont 664, Sublette 55, Lincoln 226, Uinta 230. Natrona County leads the state with 1,946 active cases. Albany County (1,585), Laramie County (1,308), and Campbell County (1,244) follow.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state as of Wednesday’s WDH report were listed at 210 (+6), with five of those listed in Sweetwater County, all at Memorial Hospital. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper continues to lead the state with 65 patients. Cheyenne Medical Center is next with 51.

Total active cases of CIVOD-19 per county: Albany 2,480, Big Horn 362, Campbell 2,143, Carbon 462, Converse 327, Crook 229, Fremont 2,330, Goshen 422, Hot Springs 89, Johnson 158, Laramie 2,975, Lincoln 469, Natrona 3,112, Niobrara 25,

Park 1,006, Platte 179, Sheridan 1,204, Sublette 230, Sweetwater 1,155, Teton 1,237, Uinta 644, Washakie 221, and Weston 291.