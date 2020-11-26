Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 26, 2020) — On Wednesday, Wyoming set a positive COVID-19 record with 1,912 recoveries of the virus as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The previous one-day high for statewide recoveries was 1,212 set on Nov. 20.

The high number of recoveries easily outdistanced Wednesday’s WDH number of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state shown to be 702. Sweetwater County registered 31 of those new cases. Laramie County led the state Wednesday with 168 new cases. Natrona County was next with 114.

One of the state’s new cases is Governor Mark Gordon. The following is a statement from the Governor’s Office: Governor Mark Gordon received results today (Wednesday) of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus. He only has minor symptoms at this time and plans to continue working on behalf of Wyoming remotely.

Both Sweetwater County and the state saw their active case counts of COVID-19 drop. The WDH Wednesday report showed Sweetwater County’s total dropping to 411 (-23) while the state’s total active cases dropped considerably to 9,279 (-1,210). Wyoming’s total case count of Covid-19 was listed at 26,677.

Natrona County is still leading the state with active cases at 1,966 (-237 from Tuesday). Area county’s active case counts as of Wednesday were: Carbon 136, Fremont 673, Sublette 80, Lincoln 203, and Uinta 286.

The WDH also reported the state’s COVID-19 related death increased to 215 Wednesday, up 13 from Tuesday. No further details were provided.

The Wednesday WDH hospitalization reports showed Wyoming with 226 COVID-19 related patients, down two from Tuesday. Sweetwater County’s number of patients increased by one to seven, all listed at Memorial Hospital. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center easily leads the state with 75 patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is next with 48.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,786, Big Horn: 423, Campbell: 2,556, Carbon: 603, Converse: 381, Crook: 273, Fremont: 2,782, Goshen: 581, Hot Springs: 134, Johnson: 205, Laramie: 3,941, Lincoln: 540, Natrona: 3,857, Niobrara: 43, Park: 1,123, Platte: 201, Sheridan: 1,527, Sublette: 319, Sweetwater: 1,520, Teton: 1,428, Uinta: 816, Washakie: 321, and Weston: 317.