Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 27, 2020

(November 27, 2020) –Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there was no updated information Thursday from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) concerning COVID-19 statistics in the state and Sweetwater County.

As of the last WDH report on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Sweetwater County’s active cases count was 434. The statewide active case count was 9,279. Active case counts in area counties: Carbon 131, Fremont 709, Sublette 81, Lincoln 242, and Uinta 315.

Overall, Wyoming was reporting 26,677 lab-confirmed cases of the virus with 17,398 recoveries. The state’s related death toll was listed at 215.

The state’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was updated Thursday showing 224 statewide patients, two of which were in Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center led the state with 74 patients.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county as of Wednesday, Nov. 25: Albany: 2,786, Big Horn: 423, Campbell: 2,556, Carbon: 603, Converse: 381, Crook: 273, Fremont: 2,782, Goshen: 581, Hot Springs: 134, Johnson: 205, Laramie: 3,941, Lincoln: 540, Natrona: 3,857, Niobrara: 43, Park: 1,123, Platte: 201, Sheridan: 1,527, Sublette: 319, Sweetwater: 1,520, Teton: 1,428, Uinta: 816, Washakie: 321, and Weston: 317.