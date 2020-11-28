Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 28, 2020) — After no updated reporting on Thursday, Nov. 26, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Friday Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed Sweetwater County with the highest number of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since Wednesday. Sweetwater County’s two-day total was 174 new cases. Campbell County was next with 143.

Sweetwater County’s active case total rose to 517 Friday, 106 more than Wednesday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s active case total continued with its recent downward tend Friday. The WDH reported 8,814 active cases of the virus statewide Friday, a drop of 465.

The latest report showed statewide recoveries outnumbering new cases 1,385 to 920 over the last two days. The current state tallies show Wyoming with 27,597 total cases compared to 18,783 recoveries.

Active cases of COVID-19 in neighboring counties: Carbon 133, Fremont 634, Sublette 78, Lincoln 192, Uinta 239.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was shown to be 225 on Friday, two of those in Sweetwater County at Memorial Hospital. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center continues to lead the state with 67 patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has 55 patients.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,814, Big Horn: 439, Campbell: 2,699, Carbon: 621, Converse: 387, Crook: 277, Fremont: 2,873, Goshen: 603, Hot Springs: 136, Johnson: 211, Laramie: 4,040, Lincoln: 550, Natrona: 3,921, Niobrara: 47,

Park: 1,152, Platte: 214, Sheridan: 1,576, Sublette: 333, Sweetwater: 1,694, Teton: 1,497, Uinta: 847, Washakie: 341, and Weston: 325.