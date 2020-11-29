Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 29, 2020

Advertisement

(November 29, 2020) — Fort the third Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report, statewide recoveries of COVID-19 outnumbered new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Saturday’s total recoveries numbered 997 compared to just 141 new cases. The state’s active case count was shown to be 7,958 as of Saturday’s report. On Nov. 24, the state was at an all-time active case count of 10,489.

Sweetwater County also saw its active case count drop Saturday, numbering 476, 41 less than Friday’s WDH report. The county was also shown to have seven new cases of COVID-19. Neighboring county active case numbers: Carbon 119, Fremont 611, Sublette 65, Lincoln 180, and Uinta 222. Natrona County leads the state with 1,599 active cases, followed by Laramie County’s 1,131.

As of this writing Sunday, the WDH had not updated COVID-19 related hospitalization numbers. As of Friday’s report, the statewide number was 224, with two at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,818, Big Horn: 444, Campbell: 2,707, Carbon: 624, Converse: 395, Crook: 277, Fremont: 2,886, Goshen: 612, Hot Springs: 136, Johnson: 214, Laramie: 4,067, Lincoln: 554, Natrona: 3,932, Niobrara: 47, Park: 1,156, Platte: 216, Sheridan: 1,590, Sublette: 327, Sweetwater: 1,701, Teton: 1,520, Uinta: 847, Washakie: 342, and Weston: 325.