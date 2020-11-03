Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 3, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 3, 2020) — The surge in Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued Monday, with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reporting another 421 cases, the second-highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The record of 431 new cases was set just last Friday, 10/30.

Advertisement

Monday’s WDH report showed Sweetwater County added another 16 new cases, with the county’s active case count increasing by just one to 136. Wyoming’s active case count grew to another all-time high of 4,410. The state’s total case count was listed at 12,059 compared to 7,649 recoveries (+250 Monday).

Natrona led the state with 75 new cases Monday, closely followed by Campbell County’s 74. Laramie County reported 70 new cases.

As of Monday, Albany County still leads the state in the number of active cases of the virus with 791. Campbell County is next with 656 with Natrona County (597) and Laramie County (596) next.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon’s Office released a statement concerning the governor’s potential exposure to COVID-19. The release stated Gordon had potential exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 at a recent meeting in which “all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting.”

Upon notification, the Governor took a rapid test, which came back negative for COVID-19. He is currently awaiting the results of a second test. At last report, Gordon is self-quarantining for 14 days.

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose yesterday by 16 to stand 132 total patients. Sweetwater County was shown to have two hospitalizations, both at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cheyenne’s Regional Medical Center tops the list with 34 patients, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center with 30.

Advertisement

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced Monday that the Cowboy basketball program would enter a pause of activity. Due to only one student-athlete testing positive, it did not meet the threshold of the University of Wyoming policies for the university to take action, but under an abundance of caution, Wyoming Athletics issued the pause. All men’s basketball student-athletes are currently in quarantine.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,456, Big Horn 236, Campbell 1,166, Carbon 309, Converse 230, Crook 112, Fremont 1,349, Goshen 171, Hot Springs 46, Johnson 95, Laramie 1,480, Lincoln 313, Natrona 1,463, Niobrara 6, Park 641, Platte 108, Sheridan 678, Sublette 146, Sweetwater 570, Teton 814, Uinta 394, Washakie 147, and Weston 129.