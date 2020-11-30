Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 30, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 30, 2020) — After three straight reports of recoveries of COVID-19 outnumbering new cases, Sunday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed that the trend came to an end. The WDH reported 514 new lab-confirmed cases in the state Sunday, with recoveries lagging at 197. Sweetwater County’s new case total on Sunday was listed at 29.

Both Sweetwater County and Wyoming saw their active case totals increase Sunday. Sweetwater County’s number growing to 488, 12 more than Saturday’s report, while Wyoming’s active case count climbed to 8,255, 297 more than Saturday. Natrona County still leads the state with 1,613 active cases.

Active case totals from surrounding counties: Carbon 125, Fremont 657, Sublette 70, Lincoln 189, and Uinta 224.

Wyoming’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday was 28,252 compared to 19,977 recoveries.

Hospitalization in the state climbed to 235 Sunday, which ties the record for the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Sweetwater County was shown with four patients, all at Memorial Hospital. Cheyenne’s Regional Medical Center had 64 patients, with another 13 patients at the Cheyenne Veteran’s Affair Medical Center. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 63 hospitalizations.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,828, Big Horn: 449, Campbell: 2,737, Carbon: 631, Converse: 404, Crook: 278, Fremont: 2,948, Goshen: 636, Hot Springs: 136, Johnson: 214, Laramie: 4,256, Lincoln: 564, Natrona: 3,953, Niobrara: 53,

Park: 1,171, Platte: 222, Sheridan: 1,623, Sublette: 334, Sweetwater: 1,730, Teton: 1,559, Uinta: 849, Washakie: 352, and Weston: 325.