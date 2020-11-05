Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 5, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,



(November 5, 2020) — After the last three days of being in the mid-300s to over 400, Wednesday’s Wyoming new case count of COVID-19 was shown to be 276 by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). That’s the state’s lowest one-day total since 251 new cases were reported on Oct. 31.

Sweetwater County registered another 14 new cases Wednesday. As reported by the WDH Wednesday, the county’s total case count was 137, seven less than Tuesday. Campbell County led the state in new cases reported Wednesday with 48. Fremont County was next with 38.

Wyoming’s active case count was 4,578, up 127 from Tuesday report. The state’s total case count was 12,675 compared to 8,097 recoveries. Albany County’s active case count still leads the state at 813, followed by Campbell County’s 735, Natrona County at 614, and Laramie County with 509.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll took a big leap Wednesday, with 12 more reported by the WDH. The state’s total is now at 105. Two of Wednesday’s WDH reported deaths were from Sweetwater County. Both were male, one hospitalized, and one not. (See story here)

Wyoming’s number of hospitalization jumped up to 138 Wednesday, 14 more than Tuesday’s number. Three hospitalizations were reported in Sweetwater County. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 38 COVID-19 related patients, with Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center reporting 37 patients.

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany 1,517, Big Horn 242, Campbell 1,271, Carbon 313, Converse 238, Crook 121,Fremont 1,426, Goshen 182, Hot Springs 49, Johnson 98, Laramie 1,577, Lincoln 325, Natrona 1,513, Niobrara 6, Park 676, Platte 122, Sheridan 702, Sublette 147, Sweetwater 604, Teton 840, Uinta 411, Washakie 159, and Weston 136.