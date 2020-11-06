Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 6, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 6, 2020) — For the second straight day, Wyoming recorded less than 300 new cases of COVID-19. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 279 lab-confirmed cases Thursday. Laramie County led the state in new cases Thursday with 59. Fremont County was next with 48.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County showed 18 new cases Thursday, with the county’s number of active cases increasing to 141, four more than Wednesday’s WDH report.

Wyoming active case count numbered 4,679 Thursday, up another 101 from Wednesday. The state has reported 12,954 total cases compared to 8,275 recoveries (+178 Thursday). Albany County stills leads the state with 804 active cases followed by Campbell County with 747.

Advertisement

The state saw a slight dip in the number of hospitalization Thursday with 134 COVID-19 related patients. Sweetwater County’s hospitalized number increased to five Thursday, up two from Wednesday’s report. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center has the state’s highest total with 39. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is next with 33.

Sweetwater County School District #1 released a statement

stating schools will stay open

Total count of COVIID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,525, Big Horn 247, Campbell 1,291, Carbon 317, Converse 241, Crook 125, Fremont 1,474, Goshen 186, Hot Springs 49, Johnson 98, Laramie 1,636, Lincoln 330, Natrona 1,527, Niobrara 7, Park 697, Platte 122, Sheridan 716, Sublette 153, Sweetwater 622, Teton 864, Uinta 416, Washakie 161, and Weston 150.