Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 8, 2020

SWEEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 8, 2020) –There were four new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours, making 156 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reported that there were 10 new cases among students and staff in the school district.

There was one staff member at Pilot Butte Elementary, one staff member at Eastside Elementary, one staff member at Walnut Elementary, and three staff members at the Central Administration Building. In addition, three students at Rock Springs High School and one student at Rock Springs Junior High have been confirmed positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 652 cases in the county with 514 recoveries. There have been four coronavirus-related deaths.

In the state of Wyoming, there have been 14,691 lab-confirmed cases with 8,647 recoveries and 114 deaths.

Total count of COVIID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,762; Big Horn 281; Campbell 1,474; Carbon 349; Converse 256; Crook 153; Fremont 1,659; Goshen 216; Hot Springs 54; Johnson 102; Laramie 1,795; Lincoln 353; Natrona 1,781; Niobrara 6; Park 847; Platte 139; Sheridan 820; Sublette 162; Sweetwater 682; Teton 944; Uinta 435; Washakie 169; and Weston 252.