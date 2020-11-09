Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: November 9, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 9, 2020) — After a historic Friday when the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a record one day high of 917 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, the weekend started on a better note with new cases dropping to 174. But, Sunday’s new case total shot back up with 646 reported.

The WDH reports showed a total of 60 new cases reported in Sweetwater County Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. As of Sunday, the county’s active case count stood at 177, with Wyoming’s total active count at 6,878. (14, 691 total cases compared to 8,813 recoveries). Albany County continues to lead the state in active COVID-19 cases with 997, followed by Campbell County (861), Natrona County (841), and Laramie County (734).

The last updated statewide hospitalization numbers from Saturday, Nov. 7, and showed 148 COVID-19 related patients. Sweetwater County was listed with three hospitalizations. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the most patients with 47.

On Saturday, the WDH reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing Wyoming’s total to 114. (See related story here)

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,762, Big Horn 281, Campbell 1,474, Carbon 349, Converse 256, Crook 153, Fremont 1,659, Goshen 216, Hot Springs 54, Johnson 102, Laramie 1,795, Lincoln 353, Natrona 1,781, Niobrara 6, Park 847, Platte 139, Sheridan 820, Sublette 162, Sweetwater 682, Teton 944, Uinta 435, Washakie 169, and Weston 252.