Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 1, 2020

(October 1, 2020) — On Wednesday, Wyoming surpassed the 5,000 mark in total cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) since the pandemic began in March 2020. Yesterday’s 98 new lab-confirmed cases pushed the state’s total to 5,046. Statewide recoveries increased by 86, pushing that total to 4,060 and leaving Wyoming with 986 active cases.

The WDH website listed three new COVID-19 cases for Sweetwater County Wednesday, and its active cases count at nine, two more than Tuesday. Natrona County led the state in new cases reported yesterday with 18. Double-digit new cases also occurred in Teton (17), Fremont (13), Albany(12), and Lincoln (11) counties. Seventeen counties reported at least one new case of the virus Wednesday, including neighboring Sublette County with two.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 483, Big Horn: 53, Campbell: 289, Carbon: 199, Converse: 94, Crook: 40, Fremont: 658, Goshen: 93, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 27, Laramie: 544, Lincoln: 175, Natrona: 505, Niobrara: 2, Park: 226, Platte: 24, Sheridan: 224, Sublette: 88, Sweetwater: 320, Teton: 544, Uinta: 288, Washakie: 107, and Weston: 30.

Cowboy Wrestling team: Six cases of COVID-19 and several close contacts among the University of Wyoming’s wrestling team have prompted the school to take action. The team will not engage in any athletic activities – including practice, workouts, and in-person meetings. Team members have been encouraged to shelter in place through October 14. (See related story here)