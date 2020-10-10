Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 10, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 10, 2020) — Wyoming once again set a record for the most new-lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours Friday when the Wyoming Department of Health website listed 195 new cases of the virus. The previous record, set yesterday, was 165. Friday’s report also put Wyoming’s active case count at 1,603. As of Friday’s report, the state now totals 6,226 confirmed cases to 4,883 recoveries.

Sweetwater County had nine new cases Friday, with the active case count now listed at 49. Albany county led in yesterday’s new case count with 37. In all, 18 counties reported new cases yesterday.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 696, Big Horn: 84, Campbell: 405, Carbon: 222, Converse: 137, Crook: 51, Fremont: 776, Goshen: 106, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 34, Laramie: 677, Lincoln: 218, Natrona: 630, Niobrara: 2, Park: 279, Platte: 42, Sheridan: 287, Sublette: 98, Sweetwater: 371, Teton: 623, Uinta: 303, Washakie: 114, and Weston: 35.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll is now listed at 54 after the reported death of a hospitalized Natrona County woman.