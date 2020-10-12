Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 12, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 12, 2020) — Wyoming recorded another 138 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, Sweetwater County had only one of those new cases. Sweetwater County’s active case count, as of Sunday, stood at 39. The statewide total active case count was listed at 1,468, 6,476, compared to 5,008 recoveries.

Advertisement

Albany County again led the state in newly reported cases Sunday with 30. They also lead the state in active cases with 259. Laramie County is second with 185.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Wyoming was 54 as of Sunday. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center tops the state with 13 patients. Sweetwater County had no reports of hospitalizations.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 744, Big Horn: 95, Campbell: 427, Carbon: 222, Converse: 142, Crook: 53, Fremont: 807, Goshen: 109, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 38, Laramie: 716, Lincoln: 231, Natrona: 652, Niobrara: 2, Park: 301, Platte: 44, Sheridan: 299, Sublette: 101, Sweetwater: 373, Teton: 629, Uinta: 305, Washakie: 115, and Weston: 36.