Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 13, 2020

(October 13, 2020) — Wyoming’s uptick in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued Monday with 152 cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Monday’s report showed Sweetwater County was one of five counties in the state to record no new cases. Carbon, Hot Springs, Niobrara, and Westin were the other four. Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped to 36 in Monday’s report, down three from Sunday.

Albany County continued to lead the state in new COVID-19 cases with 33. Natrona County posted 25 new cases Monday.

As of Monday WDH report, 50 patients were hospitalized due to coronavirus related issues. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center led with 14 patients. Sweetwater County, again, was shown with no hospitalizations.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 777,Big Horn: 100, Campbell: 440, Carbon: 222, Converse: 145, Crook: 56, Fremont: 817, Goshen: 111, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 39, Laramie: 725, Lincoln: 235, Natrona: 675, Niobrara: 2, Park: 312, Platte: 46, Sheridan: 317, Sublette: 101, Sweetwater: 373, Teton: 642, Uinta: 306, Washakie: 116, and Weston: 36.