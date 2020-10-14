Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 14, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 14, 2020) — The surge in Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 lessened a bit Tuesday. According to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, Tuesday’s statewide total of new cases was 112. That is the lowest one day total since the record-setting 195 new cases were recorded last Friday.

Sweetwater County showed five new cases in the Tuesday WDH report. The county’s active case count rose by two to 38. Yesterday’s report also showed Sweetwater County now with one hospitalized case.

Albany and Natrona counties led the state in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 16 each. Laramie County added 15 to their total case count, with Park County recording 14 new cases. Wyoming’s active case count total is 1,478, 6,740 total cases compared to 5,262 recoveries (+101).

Wyoming COVID-19 death toll increased by three Tuesday to 57. The WDH reported the deaths of an older adult Lincoln County man, an older adult Washakie County woman, and an older Albany County woman.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 793, Big Horn: 103, Campbell: 447, Carbon: 222, Converse: 146, Crook: 57, Fremont: 822, Goshen: 113, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 40, Laramie: 740, Lincoln: 238, Natrona: 691, Niobrara: 2, Park: 326, Platte: 52, Sheridan: 323, Sublette: 101, Sweetwater: 378, Teton: 646, Uinta: 309, Washakie: 117, and Weston: 39.