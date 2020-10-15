Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 15, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 15, 2020) — After reporting one of the smaller recent counts of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming on Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) total for Wednesday’s surged to 174. Laramie County led yesterday’s new case count with 33, followed by 25 in Albany County and 20 in Campbell County.

Sweetwater County was shown to have just a single new case Wednesday. The WDH lists the county’s active case count at 28, a drop of 10 from Tuesday’s report. Hospitalizations in Sweetwater County was still listed at one.

Statewide, Wyoming was shown to have 1,574 active cases, 6,914 total cases compared to 5,340 recoveries. Statewide hospitalizations were listed at 45, with 14 at Casper’s Cheyenne Medical Center and 10 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon announced free, at-home COVID-19 testing to the state residents. The saliva test is administered by Vault Health and allows residents to get results at home without needing to visit a healthcare provider. The state has purchased 75,000 tests and could obtain additional tests if needed. (See full story here)

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 818, Big Horn: 106, Campbell: 467, Carbon: 228, Converse: 150, Crook: 58, Fremont: 840, Goshen: 116, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 41, Laramie: 773, Lincoln: 241, Natrona: 711, Niobrara: 2, Park: 337, Platte: 53, Sheridan: 332, Sublette: 101, Sweetwater: 379, Teton: 653, Uinta: 310, Washakie: 121, and Weston: 42.