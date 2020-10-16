Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 16, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 16, 2020) — Wyoming’s recent surge in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued Thursday. Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) listed 175 new statewide cases of the virus. Wednesday’s reported number was 174. Laramie County led the state in cases reported Thursday with 39. Natrona County was next with 32. Albany, Campbell, Fremont, and Park counties had new case tallies in the teens.

Sweetwater County reported five new cases Thursday, with its active case count increasing by two to 30. Sweetwater County continued to report one hospitalization. Statewide hospitalizations increased to 51with Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, leading the state with 19. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center listed 10 COVID-19 related patients.

Wyoming’s active case count as of Thursday’s WDH report was 1,662, with 7,089 total cases compared to 5,429 recoveries (+87 Thursday). The state’s death toll remained at 57.

The University of Wyoming has announced it will move to the next stage of its COVID-19 testing program. On Monday, Oct. 19, UW students who spend any time on campus will be required to be tested twice per week, up from the current practice of once per week. And all UW employees on campus who aren’t able to maintain physical distance will be tested once per week rather than the sampling of employees being done at present. (See related story)

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 836, Big Horn: 105, Campbell: 480, Carbon: 229, Converse: 156, Crook: 64, Fremont: 855, Goshen: 116, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 43, Laramie: 812, Lincoln: 242, Natrona: 743, Niobrara: 2, Park: 354, Platte: 56, Sheridan: 340, Sublette: 101, Sweetwater: 384, Teton: 654, Uinta: 313, Washakie: 122, and Weston: 47.