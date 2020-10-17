Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 17, 2020

(October 17, 2020) — There were 390 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Wyoming’s case count as of Saturday’s WDH report was 7,479 total cases compared to 5,594 recoveries, giving the recovery rate of the virus around 75%. There are currently 1,337 probable cases.

The state’s death toll remained at 57.

In Sweetwater County, there have been six new lab-confirmed cases since Friday, Oct. 16. In total, there has been lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 29 active cases. There have been two coronavirus-related deaths.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 905, Big Horn: 119, Campbell: 521, Carbon: 232, Converse: 159, Crook: 71, Fremont: 884, Goshen: 116, Hot Springs: 35, Johnson: 50, Laramie: 854, Lincoln: 247, Natrona: 811, Niobrara: 3, Park: 378, Platte: 58, Sheridan: 379, Sublette: 101, Sweetwater: 390, Teton: 659, Uinta: 322, Washakie: 123, and Weston: 62.