Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 19, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 19, 2020) — On Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a total of 194 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. That comes just one day after the state recorded a record high of 223 cases Saturday. Sunday’s new case total is the third-highest one-day total since the pandemic began in March.

Sunday’s new case total for Sweetwater County was four with an active case count of 31. Statewide, the active case count was 2,022, 7,673 total cases compared to 5,651 recoveries (+57 Sunday).

Sunday’s WDH report listed a total of 51 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Wyoming with the highest number of patients, 19, at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. Sweetwater County is listed as having just one hospitalized patient. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has the second most patients with 10.

Albany County’s 33 new cases led the state Sunday. Over the weekend, Albany County became the state leader in the virus’s total case count, with 938 surpassing long-time leader Fremont County, who now shows 893 total cases.

Other significant new case totals from Sunday were Campbell County with 28, Park County’s 24, and Big Horn and Natrona counties with 20 each.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 938, Big Horn: 139, Campbell: 549, Carbon: 237, Converse: 170, Crook: 71, Fremont: 893, Goshen: 116, Hot Springs: 36, Johnson: 51, Laramie: 870, Lincoln: 248, Natrona: 831, Niobrara: 3, Park: 402, Platte: 59, Sheridan: 383, Sublette: 102, Sweetwater: 394, Teton: 667, Uinta: 323, Washakie: 124, and Weston: 67.