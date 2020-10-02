Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 2, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 2, 2020) — Once again, Wyoming topped the century mark in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Thursday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed 124 new statewide cases. Thursday’s report also put Wyoming’s active case count at 1,061, the first time the state has been over the thousand threshold. As of Thursday’s WDH website report, the state has 5,170 total cases compared to 4,109 recoveries.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County had three new cases Thursday, with the active case count now listed at 10. Natrona County led in yesterday’s new case count with 21. Albany (11), Campbell (17), and Teton (14) all had double new case reports. In all, 18 Wyoming counties recorded new cases Thursday.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 494, Big Horn: 57, Campbell: 306, Carbon: 201, Converse: 102, Crook: 40, Fremont: 666, Goshen: 94, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 29, Laramie: 551, Lincoln: 183, Natrona: 526, Niobrara: 2, Park: 233, Platte: 27, Sheridan: 231, Sublette: 90, Sweetwater: 323, Teton: 558, Uinta: 287, Washakie: 107, and Weston: 30.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll is now listed at 53. Thursday, the WDH reported two adult men from Natrona County, and another man from Campbell County passed away due to the effects of the virus. (See related story)