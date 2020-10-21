Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 21, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 21, 2020) According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), after a record-setting total of 251 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Wyoming’s new case number dropped to 146 Monday. Sweetwater County registered six new cases yesterday. Laramie County led the state in new cases Monday with 30.

Wyoming’s active case count of the virus increased to an all-time high of 2,141, 8.070 total cases compared to 5,929 (+125 Monday). Sweetwater County’s active case total was shown to be 40. Albany County has the most active cases in the state with 401.

Hospitalizations in the state dropped slightly to 65. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center each reported 16 patients. Sweetwater County listed one hospitalization, down one from Sunday’s report.

On Monday, the WDH reported four more state deaths related to COVID-19. The reported deaths were in Park, Fremont, Johnson, and Albany counties. All were older adults. Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll is now 61.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. this afternoon. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will join the Governor to update the COVID-19 pandemic and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan for an election update. That media briefing will be shown live on the Wyo4News Facebook page and televised statewide on PBS station and the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 996, Big Horn: 154, Campbell: 581, Carbon: 245, Converse: 175, Crook: 78, Fremont: 930, Goshen: 117, Hot Springs: 37, Johnson: 51, Laramie: 930, Lincoln: 257, Natrona: 904, Niobrara: 3, Park: 419, Platte: 64, Sheridan: 403, Sublette: 108, Sweetwater: 407, Teton: 683, Uinta: 325, Washakie: 129, and Weston: 74.