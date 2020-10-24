Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 24, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 24, 2020) — Another record-setting day Friday for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), 381 new cases were reported Friday. That easily tops the prior one-day record of 251 set on October 19.

Five Wyoming counties reported 37 or more new cases Friday, led by Campbell County’s 61. Laramie County was next with 51, followed by Albany County (45), Natrona County (43), and Sheridan County (37).

Sweetwater County’s new case total from Friday WDH report was 7 new cases. The county’s active case count was listed at 52, six more than Thursday’s total.

The state’s active case count as of Friday’s report was 2,638, 8,918 total cases compared to 6,280 recoveries (+122 Friday).

Albany County leads the state in active cases of the virus with 488 as of Friday. Laramie County is next with 345, followed by Natrona County at 312. Statewide hospitalizations were listed at a total of 82.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 1,074, Big Horn: 177, Campbell: 702, Carbon: 264, Converse: 191, Crook: 88, Fremont: 1,044, Goshen: 130, Hot Springs: 40, Johnson: 60, Laramie: 1,035, Lincoln: 270, Natrona: 992, Niobrara: 3, Park: 479, Platte: 71, Sheridan: 478, Sublette: 120, Sweetwater: 428, Teton: 706, Uinta: 343, Washakie: 132, and Weston: 91.